Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid

The pressure is on for Madrid's coach after a shock 2-1 defeat to Girona at the weekend, but Zizou insists that he is thriving

Zinedine Zidane is relishing the challenge of turning around Real Madrid's inconsistent form as they prepare to face Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Los Blancos 5/4 for victory

The victor when the top two meet at Wembley in Group H will guarantee a place in the next round, but both sides go into the match on the back of a league defeat.

Spurs were on the wrong end of a tight 1-0 scoreline away to Manchester United in the Premier League, while Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 loss when they visited La Liga newcomers Girona on Sunday.

But with Madrid defending the Champions League title they have won in each of the last two seasons, an unfazed Zidane believes his team will not be affected by that surprise reverse.

"We're in good shape. People may think that from the outside after losing we are poor mentally but it's not the case," Zidane told reporters on Tuesday. "We're feeling good and we're thinking about the game.

"We've been working well in the last few days for a game at a great place to play football. I don't think [losing to Girona] was the worst game of the season. This is football. As we all know, when you lose it's frustrating but it's for a reason.

"But we can't keep thinking about that. It's happened and we have to do what we know, go out and play football. Nothing changes in our mind or in our approach so we give everything and try to win the game.

"I've still got the same passion. The most important thing is to keep working hard. After a defeat, you never like to lose, but I like the challenge. We have a good game coming up tomorrow and we have to go out and try to get back to winning ways.

What we want to do is come back and win again. Life is like this - you have to trust your methods and come back stronger."