Zidane explains ‘wonderful’ Ronaldo is a born leader behind the scenes

Zinedine Zidane believes what sets Cristiano Ronaldo apart as a true great is how he's able to motivate his Real Madrid team-mates behind the scenes.

The star player is currently serving a suspension for the first four games of Real Madrid’s La Liga campaign after pushing the match official during the Spanish Supercopa against Barcelona.

Without Ronaldo, Madrid have slumped to a pair of home draws in a row in the league, allowing Barcelona to jump out to an early advantage in La Liga.

The star will likely make a return of sorts when Madrid hosts APOEL in Champions League play Wednesday, before sitting against Real Sociedad for the final game of his suspension.

Madrid’s players have admitted they missed the star, and their coach certainly can see why, explaining how Ronaldo’s ability to motivate helps set him apart from others.

When asked about Ronaldo, Zidane said to Telefoot. "A great player, the best in the world, I am with wonderful football players and professionally also because they always motivate.

"He [Ronaldo] could say ‘today I will be calm’ but he pushes others and makes them better.”

Zidane also discussed his time at Real Madrid, which has seen him claim two Champions League titles, and a La Liga crown in his time at the helm.

"Seven trophies... it's possible but there's a lot of work behind, there's a club, a team and an extraordinary backdrop," Zidane said.

“I prepared, I dedicated myself thoroughly to be able to say if one day I got to coach: 'You have to be ready.'"

Zidane also knows his time at the helm is not going to last forever, so the former World Cup winner is just savoring the experience while it lasts.

"I'm very happy with what I'm doing, I'm watching it, the context is unique, I'm the coach of this team, so I really enjoy it because I know it's going to stop one day.

“And I'm enjoying it, it's the biggest club in the world.”