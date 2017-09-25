Zidane has faith in Real Madrid style

Zinedine Zidane believes in Real Madrid's style and hopes they can end their wait for an away win against Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says his confidence in the players and the team's style has not waned despite their difficult start to the season.

A return of just three wins from their first six LaLiga games has seen the champions fall seven points behind Barcelona in the table, while their opening Champions League win against APOEL came despite a somewhat unconvincing display.

Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park, where they have never managed to win in European competition, and the form of Peter Bosz's side has left many predicting a victory for the Bundesliga leaders.

Zidane, however, insists he believes in what Madrid are doing and says their domestic struggles are largely because LaLiga is the most difficult league in the world.

"We're okay. We got a victory last time out and we're happy to play on a beautiful pitch, where they breathe Champions League football," he told a news conference.

"It's true we've never won here and it's a challenge for us. We want to play a good game of football.

"I'm not worried about conceding chances against the opposition. What worries us is playing good football, but the opponents are there to put you in difficulty.

"I believe in what we're doing and the players we have. If we score goals tomorrow, great, but we have to keep doing the same at the weekend.

"LaLiga is the most complicated, the most difficult. For us, the difficulty is maintaining a high level.

"It can happen that we're not brilliant, but I am not worried about how we will play this year."

Toni Kroos is back in the squad after recovering from injury and Zidane says the Germany star looks to be in good condition ahead of the game.

"Kroos looks good and we know his importance to the team," he said.