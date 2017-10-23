Zidane named Coach of the Year for Real Madrid success

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been named the Men's Coach of the Year at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Zidane beat out Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri to claim the prize for the first time having been the runner-up to Claudio Ranieri in 2016.

Ranieri was at the ceremony in London to present this year's award to Zidane.

The Frenchman led Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League title in 2016-17 and also claimed La Liga - the club's first since 2011-12.

"I'd like to thank all of the players for making this possible," Zidane said. "This is a very special prize."

