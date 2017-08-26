Zidane has no doubts over Ronaldo's Madrid future

Cristiano Ronaldo has no desire to leave Real Madrid according to Zinedine Zidane, who is not in the market for a new forward.

Zinedine Zidane insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not looking to leave Real Madrid but would not be drawn on the prospect of the four-time Ballon d'Or winner signing a new contract.

Ronaldo's future with the Spanish and European champions has been the subject of speculation since Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint in June that alleged he evaded €14.7million in taxes relating to his image rights between 2011 and 2014.

Before and during the subsequent court proceedings, Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing, while his start to the season has been interrupted by a five-match ban for pushing the referee after being sent off in Madrid's Supercopa de Espana win at Barcelona.

Amid reports this week that the 32-year-old wants a new contract at Madrid to take his earnings above what Neymar and Lionel Messi earn at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona respectively, club captain Sergio Ramos said "the best players in the world should be the best paid".

Speaking ahead of Sunday's LaLiga home game against Valencia, Zidane refused to be drawn on such economics but has no doubt over his star forward's future plans.

"I don't talk about money here. This is an issue for Cristiano and the club, not for me," he said, before addressing whether he feared a Ronaldo departure.

"No, not at all. There has been a lot of talk but no substance. Cristiano is here and he's not going to leave.

"This is his club, his city, his team and I think he's very happy to be here and with everything he's got here.

"I have no doubts when it comes to that."

PSG are now viewed as the frontrunners for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe and, despite Ronaldo's present absence, Zidane seemingly ruled Madrid out of a "Galactico" swoop for the teenager.

"No, with the team I have and the roster we have at this moment I don't want anyone," he added. "We are ready."