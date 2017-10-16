Zidane provides fresh Bale injury update ahead of UCL clash against Tottenham

Gareth Bale's persistent injury problems are showing no signs improvement after Zinedine Zidane confirmed he will miss Tuesday's clash with Tottenham and could even miss the trip to Wembley on November 1.

The Wales international has endured an injury-hit start to the season and has not played for club or country since September 26 due to a calf problem.

When he could make his Madrid return remains unclear with Zidane unable to pinpoint a fixture in which he might feature.

Zidane has even accepted that playing against his former team at Wembley at the start of next month is by no means a certainty for Bale.

"I can't tell you the date for Bale," Zidane told reporters. "We have to wait and see.

"We know that each day is a day less – he wants to get back quickly of course.

"But on Gareth I can't say if he'll be back in the return game or not. I hope he is, but I can't assure you of anything."

