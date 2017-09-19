Zidane: Real Madrid contract renewal is done

The two-time Champions League-winning coach is already tied to the club until 2020 but has agreed to commit to a new deal

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he has reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a contract renewal.

The Madrid head coach signed a new deal in August last year that sees him tied to the club until 2020.

Real Madrid Evens to defend La Liga

However, after a successful defence of their Champions League crown and delivering the Liga title last season, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit have moved to ensure he remains even longer.

"I feel fine. The issue of my contract renewal is already done, but that means nothing," Zidane said. "What matters is the day-to-day issues and I don't look beyond that."

After struggling with injury last season, Gareth Bale has been a constant presence in Madrid's first-team this term, scoring two goals in seven games in all competitions.

And Zidane is delighted to have the Welshman back in the starting XI, and believes the fans' constant jeering of the attacker may be a good thing.

"I always said that we have to have patience with Bale and we know that if he is fit then he is very good, but he will need time. There's time for us to see the best of Gareth.

"I can't tell you why fans are booing him because I'm not in their heads, but this stadium has whistled at everyone.

"It is part of the player's career and sometimes it is good to notice that things are not going well.

"I'm not talking about Bale, I speak in general terms. It has happened to me and I think it's good, because you want to react and do better."