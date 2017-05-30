Zikiye delighted to make MFM debut despite loss to Niger Tornadoes

The former Masu Gida defender was pleased to have made his debut for the the Olukoya Boys despite the big defeat on match day 21

MFM defender, Jonathan Zikiye is delighted to have made a debut for the Olukoya Boys, after making the move in the mid-season break.

The defender who played the entire duration of his side's away game versus Niger Tornadoes in a Week 21 fixture .

"I am happy to have played my first match for MFM, yes, I am glad," Zikiye told Goal.

"Being in the right team, the right environment and around passionate players who are hungry for success does motivates.

" That has helped me settle in and I am glad to have debuted for MFM though it wasn't the kind of result you'd wanted but still it's all good."

The Olukoya Boys will welcome Ifeanyi Ubah to the Agege Stadium on mach day 22 and the defender has maintained that MFM can't afford to drop points.

"Call it a big dream but our aspiration is to be among the top three and to achieve that we have to mop up points and not in any way drop points at home.

"Things shall work in our favour this season by God's grace. We are tied on 34 points with Ifeanyi Ubah, a win will take us to 37 points and that will keep us at the top."