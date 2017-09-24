Zimbabwe 1-2 South Africa: Banyana Banyana clinch Cosafa title

Banyana Banyana were on Sunday afternoon crowned Cosafa Women's Championship champs, thanks to their 2-1 win over Zimbabwe

A stoppage time goal by Leandra Smeda helped Banyana Banyana beat Zimbabwe and clinch the regional tournament.

This was after Thembi Kgatlana had opened the scorinng on the stroke of half-time following an assist from Smeda, before the home side leveled matters through Makore in the 73rd minute.

Banyana had numerous goalscoring chances in the first half, including a sixth-minute sitter which Kgatlana failed to utilize.

The attacker lost her footing with only a defender to beat, and that allowed Zimbabwe to recover and clear the danger.

Midway through the first 45 minutes, Zimbabwe goalkeeper Dzingari had to be at her best to deny Kgatlana and Mbane in quick succession.

The Zimbabwean shot-stopper was kept busy in the remaining minutes of the half, but she was finally beaten on the stroke of half-time.

Smeda picked up Kgatlana, who made no mistake from close range, handing Banyana a 1-0 lead going into the half-time break.

Desiree Ellis' charges fought hard to protect their lead after the restart, but they still surged forward in an attempt to their double their advantage.

Refiloe Jane, Essau and Smeda kept markers guessing with their dangerous runs from deep, and used their wing play effectively to get behind the Zimbabwe defence.

However, they took the foot off the pedal and allowed Zimbabwe to claw back.

Zimbabwe scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute through Makore's header, much to the delight of their technical bench. That was Makore's 10th goal of the tournament.

The goal somewhat discouraged Banyana players, but not for long though as they came back stronger to score the winner deep into stoppage time.

Smeda found herself on the end of Essau's pass, before slotting the ball home to hand Banyana a sweet revenge over their neighbours.