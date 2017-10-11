Zimbabwe, Zambia to take part in 2017 Cecafa

The games that make a return to the country since 2013 will be held in Nakuru, Kisumu and Kakamega

Zimbabwe and Zambia are the two countries invited for the 2017 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) set to be held in Kenya between November and December.

The games that make a return to the country since 2013 will be spread across the country with fans from Nakuru, Kisumu and Kakamega all having the opportunity to catch the action live from the stadia.

The two invited teams will join host Kenya, holders Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Sudan and Somalia in the regional extravaganza.

The two-week event will run from November 25 to December 9 with matches expected to be staged in Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Nakuru’s Afraha and Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.