Zinedine Zidane includes son Enzo in Real Madrid squad for Champions League final against Juventus

Enzo Zidane in action for Madrid's second team with Mariano, who is also headed to Cardiff: Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has included his son, Enzo, in the Real Madrid squad for the Champions League final against Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder mainly plies his trade with the Madrid second team, Castilla, and has never played above the third tier but was given a spot on the plane for Madrid's tilt at a twelfth European Cup.

Enzo, who is named after Uruguayan football legend Enzo Francescoli, remains highly unlikely to make the matchday 18.

Otherwise the squad is as expected, with Gareth Bale in but likely to settle for a place on the substitutes bench - something he admitted on Tuesday.

“I am not 100 per cent, I haven't played for six or seven weeks. I obviously had my operation which still really hasn't recovered. I have been playing with a lot of pain, even when I came back I was taking tablets to get through games and training.





“The last six or seven weeks have enabled me to rest my ankle a bit and really try to get it a bit better, and obviously recover from the injury which it caused. I am not 100 per cent, but I have been working hard, double sessions the last few weeks, to get myself as ready as I can, whether to start, or to be involved at some point.”