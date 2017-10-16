Zinedine Zidane refuses to rule out Real Madrid move for 'complete' centre-forward Harry Kane
Zinedine Zidane has today hailed Harry Kane as the “complete” centre-forward and refused to rule out making an attempt to bring the Tottenham striker to Real Madrid.
Tottenham arrive in Madrid later this afternoon for their Champions League group game against the defending champions, where they will also be greeted by a front-page headline in the Spanish newspaper Marcaof ‘Harry El Fuerte’ and a picture of Kane. Marca has strong links to Real Madrid and, inside, Kane is also described as the “perfect” finisher.
Kane was himself open-minded when asked about his future earlier this month and, with Madrid having previously brought Gareth Bale and Luka Modric from Tottenham, it is clear that the England captain also has big admirers in Spain. “He is a very important player, he is a key player for Tottenham - he is very good at everything,” said Zidane. “What he does is always do it towards the goal. He attacks space at speed, and he is very good. He is a complete player.”
Zidane also suggested that Kane’s progress had even surprised him, adding that “he didn’t seem to be [complete] but in the end he is.”
Asked directly about the possibility of Kane following Bale and Modric from Tottenham to Madrid, Zidane simply replied: “I don’t know what will happen in the future.” Tottenham have repeatedly made it clear that Kane is not for sale and he has signed a long-term deal that ties him to White Hart Lane until 2022. Manager Mauricio Pochettino also today claimed in an interview with the Spanish newspaper AS that Kane wanted to stay with Tottenham in the long-term.
“He really takes it in his stride,” said Pochettino. “Harry is a really mature lad, he sees things really clearly. His dream is to do something big at Tottenham, the club he's a fan of. If the big teams recognise your work, and you're in the press, all that does is to encourage you to carry on doing what you chose to do.
“He is an exceptional person, a humble lad, with great values, very human values. It's a pleasure to coach a player like that because he makes your life very easy.”
Pochettino has himself previously spoken of a desire to manage Real Madrid and, while he also told AS that the club had something “special that’s impossible to describe”, his pride in Tottenham’s development was repeatedly underlined.
“Tottenham were a sleeping giant, I was just speaking about it to the chairman, Daniel Levy,” said Pochettino. “But with everything he's built in 18 years, in six, seven or eight months, when the new stadium is ready, it's going to be a completely different club to what it historically was. It's a source of pride to be part of that vision.”
Of Madrid, Pochettino added: “If you haven't played against Madrid in the Bernabéu it's like you haven't been baptised. I was with Jorge Valdano last week and we talked about it, what the club means, the fans, the Bernabéu... it's something you can only feel.”