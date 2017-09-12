Zinedine Zidane told me I have the best left foot since Lionel Messi, says in-form Real Madrid star Marco Asensio

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in six games for Real already this season: Getty

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane reckons only Lionel Messi has a better left foot in world football than Marco Asensio.

This is what he has told the 21-year-old Spainish international who has hit the ground running so far this season, scoring four goals in six matches for Zidane's side - all of them impressive strikes from distance with his left peg.

It continued an impressive run of scoring this summer, which included a hat-trick for Spain's U21 side at the European Championships and a goal for Real in their 4-1 Champions League final win over

Juventus in May.

"Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine," Asensio told Spanish radio station COPE ahead of his side's Champions League opener against Greek team Apoel Nicosia.

"I was a little impressed, because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

Real trail Messi's Barcelona in La Liga after three games, sitting four points behind them, as the Catalans have made a 100% start to the season despite losing star man Neymar to PSG for a world record £166million in the summer.​

Asensio, who will be looking to add to his four goals so far this season against Apoel on Wednesday night, added he was surprised Barcelona had let Neymar leave.

He added: "We thought it was strange that Neymar left Barcelona.

"He was an important player for them and they couldn't hold onto him. It seemed a bit strange."