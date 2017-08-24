Zlatan: A couple of other teams tried to sign 'Ibracadabra'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that Manchester United had to fend off interest from a "couple" of other sides to secure his signature, although he had no doubts he wanted to return to Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old's return to the Red Devils was confirmed on Thursday, with Jose Mourinho's side tying down the veteran attacker to a one-year deal.

Despite suffering a serious knee ligament injury at the end of last season, Ibrahimovic still saw himself fielding interest from other clubs.

"We had a couple of teams reaching out and wanted 'Ibracadabra' in their team but I had such a great year with United," he told ESPN.

"We had a great season — we won three trophies, fantastic guys, a coach that I know from before. My family were happy.

"It's not always about the sporting thing. I'm in a situation I have to think 360 degrees around me. Happiness has no value."

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward is confident that there are the makings of a promising campaign.

"I think the team’s much stronger this season. Obviously we lost Rooney, a legend for the club, but we signed three new players and they'll make the team stronger," he said.

"Signing Romelu Lukaku makes us even stronger. He brings different attributes as a striker than me or Marcus Rashford. He’s a powerful guy."

Meanwhile, speculation continues to rage as to when Ibrahimovic could return to action, but the player does not want to put a date on it.

"I feel good," he said. "There are some people, without even knowing my injury, talking about a year or nine months. When I'm ready, I'll be ready.

"When the day comes, I'll be more than ready. It's not about coming back and playing 50 or 80 per cent. I don't want to have any excuses. When I'm back, I'm back. I want to have the same expectations as always."