Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return gives Jose Mourinho a Romelu Lukaku-shaped problem in his Manchester United attack

There was an impressive show of personality from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the second half of Manchester United’s supreme 4-1 win over Newcastle United, and it wasn’t just the Swede’s forcefully acrobatic bicycle kick, of the audacious type you wouldn’t really expect a player would try in his first game back after a serious injury. It was also when he came on and pretty much directed Romelu Lukaku to the wing.

There was quite the significant symbolism there. Lukaku might be United’s main scorer this season, as he finally got going again with a thumping goal that seemed to have a power that was itself a direct response to so much criticism, but there can apparently be no doubt who the main man is.

That creates a problem for Jose Mourinho – but a very, very good problem that the manager is now probably relishing.

Most immediately, it is a positive test of Lukaku’s mental strength, to see how he handles a player like Ibrahimovic breathing down his neck and who he knows the manager so admires. This is of course one of the very reasons that Mourinho brought in the Swedish legend, because he sets this kind of tone, these kind of hard standards that should notionally lead to superior results. These are the kind of battle-hewn teams that the Portuguese looks to create.

On a wider level, a team that had recently been struggling for creativity now has an abundance of options going forward, an exciting variety of potential options and angles of attack.

It is not quite at Manchester City levels, but it is the best way to keep challenging them, and should provide more excitement about that challenge.

Another ‘good’ problem that Mourinho has is in how to arrange them, how to set them up.

This is also where Ibrahimovic’s return offers more to ponder.