Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to a lion on road to recovery

The eccentric Manchester United striker is determined to bounce back from ruptured cruciate ligaments and play again

Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided an update on his recovery from a serious knee injury in the only way he knows how.

Ibrahimovic is facing a prolonged stint on the sidelines after rupturing his right anterior cruciate ligament during Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht in April.

The 35-year-old's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, having only arrived on a one-year deal with the option of a second, but the Swede is determined to prove he is not a spent force at the highest level.

After taking England by storm with 28 goals in all competitions, a barefooted Ibrahimovic used Instagram to showcase his improving physical condition as he compared himself to a lion.

If there is one player not to underestimate, it is the former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter, Juventus and Ajax striker.

