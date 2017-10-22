Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play on for 'five or six more years', says Mino Raiola
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play for 'five or six more years', according to his agent Mino Raiola.
The Manchester United striker, who christened himself football's 'Benjamin Button' last season, is continuing his rehabilitation from a serious knee ligament injury and edging closer to a return.
Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for United last term after signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2016, and Jose Mourinho opted to re-sign the forward despite his injury.
Raiola told Expressen: "I think God sent Zlatan to me.
"He has so much in him. I think minimum another five or six years. I won’t let him stop. He has to work for me now. I have been working for him for several years. Now it’s my turn. My children are grown up and I need money.
"We have agreed that he is only working for me for five years now. So we’re flipping it now. The salary comes to me and he gets the commission."
Summer purchase Romelu Lukaku has made a flying start to his Old Trafford career, scoring seven goals in his first seven league appearances, but Ibrahimovic will offer Mourinho valuable experience and be a key ally in the dressing room.
The 36-year-old scored twice in the EFL Cup final as United prevailed 3-2 against Southampton at Wembley, though some pundits felt he slowed down the team as an attacking force despite his individual brilliance.
Zlatan is here," said Mourinho before their 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield. "He's working here and under our control.
"He's working as you would expect - so, so, so hard. But he's not going to be back in the next week or the next couple of weeks. Let him take his time and be back when everybody feels is the right moment. Do I believe he'll be back in 2017? Yes, I do. But it's just a feeling."