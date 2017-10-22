Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play on for 'five or six more years', says Mino Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play for 'five or six more years', according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Manchester United striker, who christened himself football's 'Benjamin Button' last season, is continuing his rehabilitation from a serious knee ligament injury and edging closer to a return.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for United last term after signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2016, and Jose Mourinho opted to re-sign the forward despite his injury.

Raiola told Expressen: "I think God sent Zlatan to me.

"He has so much in him. I think minimum another five or six years. I won’t let him stop. He has to work for me now. I have been working for him for several years. Now it’s my turn. My children are grown up and I need money.

Zlatan More