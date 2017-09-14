Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to first-team action for Manchester United by early November

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be fit to play for Manchester United as early as November, such has been the 35-year-old’s impressive response to his rehabilitation.

The Swedish legend has been out of action since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the club’s Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht back in April, but initial fears that it could have ended his career have proven unfounded, as his excellent physical condition is said to have greatly aided what is already seen as a recovery way ahead of schedule.

Manager Jose Mourinho always had faith the player would recover, and is understood to have been determined to give him every chance to get back playing, with that trust now rewarded.

United already gave Ibrahimovic a new contract in the summer, but he looks set to be available far earlier than even the Portuguese expected.

Sources close to the player have told The Independent that he has responded excellently to his rehabilitation work, and could be available for selection as early by November.