Zlatan Ibrahimovic demands top billing at Manchester United – and that spells trouble for Romelu Lukaku

Everyone at Manchester United will be thrilled by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Everyone except one man: Romelu Lukaku.

When Ibrahimovic stepped back onto the pitch last weekend the dynamic of his relationship with Lukaku was evident. Zlatan delivered the instruction to his team-mate to play wide. Lukaku obliged, the younger player obedient to the senior professional. It happened again in Basel. He will not have liked it.

I know what the players and Jose Mourinho will say: “Everyone is working together. The team comes first. Good players adapt and bring the best from each other. Competition for places is healthy. There will be no problems.”

That will be the genuine intention and all may seem well over the next few weeks, especially as United have 12 fixtures until January 1. Everyone needs game time.

Longer term, Lukaku will become No 1 choice by virtue of age, 35-year-old Ibrahimovic being in the final years of his career.

But I also know how players really feel when their position is threatened. Ultimately, they think about themselves. You do not get to the level of Ibrahimovic and Lukaku without being single-minded. Yes the team comes first… as long as you are in it.

Both Ibrahimovic and Lukaku want to be the main man; the centre-forward, the guy most trusted to score the winning goals in the biggest games. While Ibrahimovic was recovering from injury Lukaku tasted that responsibility. He has never gone into a week worrying whether he will be starting number nine. Now that has changed. He might say he’s content playing a different role, but he won’t be.

I know how Ibrahimovic felt during his rehabilitation, studiously watching Lukaku’s early performances. I know what it is like being an established player identifying new threats to your place. I had that throughout my career, Liverpool often buying players who many felt would replace me – mainly when I was still at full-back; players like Markus Babbel, John Arne Riise and Steve Finnan. They were good, but mentally I made it as tough as possible, no matter how highly they were regarded or what they cost.