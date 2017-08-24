Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joins Manchester United on a one-year deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-joined Manchester United one a one-year deal after leaving the club earlier this summer.

The Swedish legend starred for the Red Devils last season but missed their Europa League triumph in Stockholm after sustaining a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in the quarter-final second leg.

United announced the move on their official website, also revealing that he would be wearing the number 10 shirt, after new signing Romelu Lukaku took the 9 jersey that was previously the Swede's.

Ibrahimovic, 35, made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club during the 2016/17 campaign. He has won a trophy in each of the past 15 seasons of his career.

Jose Mourinho said: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said: "I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Ibrahimovic, known for being one of football's most colourful characters, announced his return to Manchester in typically understated fashion on his Twitter account.

As revealed by The Independent, Ibrahimovic is being considered for a coaching role with the club when he eventually retires from playing.

The veteran forward joins a United side that have steamrollered two 4-0 wins to open their Premier League campaign and will provide backup to Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

READ MORE: United don't need Zlatan the player but could do with Zlatan the man