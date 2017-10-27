Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his Manchester United return: 'I'm here to finish what I started'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Manchester United with Premier League glory on his mind, and says the challenge of coming back from his serious knee injury made it an easy decision.

The 36-year-old former Sweden captain has been out of action since suffering cruciate ligament damage in the Europa League clash with Anderlecht in April.

"I said I will come back to finish what I started," Ibrahimovic, who signed a new one-year deal with United over the summer and is expected to be available before the end of the year, told Sky Sports News.

"Everything I build up from the first season, because obviously we won the three trophies... the ending for me was not the ending I wanted, or nobody wanted, especially after how the season went.

"The target is the Premier League. That is my target to finish. So everything that I started from the first season, we will finish it in the second one."

