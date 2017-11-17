Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in line for Manchester United returns against Newcastle

Both Ibrahimovic and Pogba are nearing their returns from injury - PA

Jose Mourinho has been given a huge boost with Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo available again after long injury lay-offs.

The trio have been included in Manchester United’s squad to face Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday evening .

Ibrahimovic and Rojo are back after being sidelined for seven months with cruciate knee ligament injuries and Pogba has missed United’s past 12 matches after suffering a tear to his left hamstring against Basel in the Champions League on Sept. 12.

United have suffered for Pogba’s absence and Mourinho admitted the France midfielder offers qualities that his team have missed.

“All three are selected for the match,” the United manager said. “Now I can speak because Paul is back, but you can clearly see Manchester United this season before Paul’s injury and after Paul’s injury.

“There are qualities in our football that influence our approach in matches, with Pogba and without Pogba, that's as simple as that.

“Zlatan last season we played with him almost every minute until he was injured. This season we learn how to play without him but he's a very important player for us and of course we welcome him back, of course he has an incredible personality to fight such an important injury.

“We were all saying in 2017 he will be back but one thing is 31 Dec 2017 and another thing is mid-November. He was as an injured player the same super pro he is when he's fit.

“So fantastic work he has done, the same as Marcos, who had an important injury too, a big surgery, he played with the young boys on Wednesday and is fine, is confident, is also ready.

“Paul is obviously was not the same dimension [of injury], was not a surgical situation but was also bad and all three are back.”

