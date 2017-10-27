Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals why he came back to Manchester United after suffering long-term injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the reason why he re-joined Manchester United for a second season was because he had unfinished business of not winning the Premier League.

The 36-year-old has been out injured since April after suffering a career-threatening knee injury which curtailed his debut season in Manchester at 28 goals in 46 games.

However, after stunning United with his rehabilitation and recovery, Ibrahimovic signed a new one-year deal with the club in August to ease the load on new signing Romelu Lukaku up front.

And now the Swede wants to achieve his goal at Old Trafford and bring back the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2013.

“I said I have come back to finish what I started,” he told Sky Sports.

“Everything I built up in the first season - obviously we won the three trophies - the ending for me was not the ending I wanted, or nobody wanted, especially after how the season went.

“The target is the Premier League. That is my target to finish.

“Everything I started in the first season, we will finish in the second one.”