Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants new Manchester United deal but open to other Premier League clubs, says agent

Raiola confirmed Ibrahimovic would speak to United first to see what they want: Getty

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is keen to stay at Manchester United for another season despite his major knee injury, according to his agent Mino Raiola, but is also open to offers from other English clubs.

The Swede has already been ruled out of the start of the new season with the injury, with his current United deal due to expire next month.

Jose Mourinho has refused to answer questions on Ibrahimovic since his injury but Raiola has insisted his client wants to stay at Old Trafford after scoring 28 goals in all competitions this season.

However, so keen is Ibrahimovic to stay in England that he is open to offers from other Premier League clubs.

Raiola told talkSPORT: “He wants to stay in England he wants to stay at the top and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?

“He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. [But] I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and see what all parties want.”