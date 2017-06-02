Zoff: Donnarumma should forget about money

Dino Zoff has warned Gianluigi Donnarumma, 18, to think carefully about his future.

Italy great Dino Zoff has a message for AC Milan's teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, telling him to forget about the money.

Donnarumma is out of contract in 2018 and the in-demand 18-year-old is attracting interest from 11 top clubs in Europe, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Italy international is in no rush to commit to a new deal at San Siro as he weighs up his future but countryman Zoff – regarded as one of the best keepers – has warned Donnarumma to think wisely.

"Donnarumma is so young and strong that he should relax and not already be thinking about where to go with a bit more or a bit less money," Zoff told Rai Radio 1.

"The important thing is that he gets some experience now, because his prospects look very positive."

Milan's undisputed number one since debuting as a 16-year-old, Donnarumma did not miss a match in Serie A in 2016-17 – featuring in all 38 fixtures.