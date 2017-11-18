Zoo danger man starts against Sofapaka

Kipkirui who scored in Zoo’s 2-1 win against Thika United will lead the Kericho side against Batoto Ba Mungu

Nicholas Kipkirui will lead Zoo FC attack against Sofapaka at Nakrok County Stadium.

Kipkirui who scored in Zoo’s 2-1 win against Thika United will lead the Kericho side against Batoto Ba Mungu in the last match of the Kenyan Premier League on Saturday.

Kipkirui will be assisted upfront by Michael Madoya and Kepha Ondati while Isaac Kipyego and Danson Namasaka start on the bench.

Starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Stanlaus Akiya, Dennis Otieno, Geoffrey Gichana, Johnstone Ligare, Gideon Kibet, Hillary Minishi, Michael Madoya, Kepha Ondati, Nicholas Kipkirui.

Reserves: Samwel Koko, Hamidu Kwizera, Bernard Odhiambo, Leonard Mmata, Isaac Kipyegon, Danson Namasaka, Mangili Selenga.