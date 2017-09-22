Zoo FC and Nakumatt fixtures 'plucked off' KPL calendar

The KPL had been served with the notice by the high court, and it's CEO Jack Oguda has acted accordingly

Zoo FC and Nakumatt FC fixtures have been suspended until further notice, Goal has learnt.

The two teams were promoted to the top tier in the beginning of the season after finishing in the top four in the national Super League last season.

The High Court, on Thursday ruled in favour of former FKF president Sam Nyamweya who had filed a case challenging the promotion of two additional teams in the 16-team league.

The KPL had been served with the notice by the high court, and it's CEO Jack Oguda has acted accordingly,

"We have decided to obey the ruling and suspend the fixtures involving the two teams until further notice. It is quite unfortunate but we have to comply."

"We have served them and with the court order, basically puttinng a temporary stop to on their fixtures," added Oguda.

KPL explained that the two club's fate, whether to return back to the league, will be determined by the outcome of the case yet to be filed by Football Kenya Federationn at the Supreme Court, challenging the decision.

Zoo was scheduled to play Nzoia Sugar with Nakumatt tackling Western Stima, but the two will have to remain in the cold until their fate is determined.