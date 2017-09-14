Zoo, Kariobangi Sharks top scorers suspended

Masoud picked his fifth yellow card of the season in Sharks’ 3-0 win over Mathare United on Wednesday

Kariobangi Sharks and Zoo FC top scorers have both been suspended for the next round of Kenyan Premier League matches.

Kariobangi Sharks forwards, Masoud Juma is set to miss league debutants’ next game against Sofapaka while his counterpart from Zoo, Nicholas Kipkurui will sit out in the return leg match against Posta Rangers.

Masoud picked his fifth yellow card of the season in Sharks’ 3-0 win over Mathare United on Wednesday where he scored one of the three goals.

Just like Masoud who leads Sharks goal tally with six, Zoo’s top scorer, Kipkirui on seven goals, also picked his fifth yellow card in his side’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of KPL champions, Tusker at Ruaraka Grounds.

Kariobangi Sharks are fourth on the table on 37 points while Zoo are 12 with 29 points.