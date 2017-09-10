Zoo Kericho - AFC Leopards Preview: Ingwe seek to climb the table

A win for Ingwe against the tea farmers will push them to 13th position on the 18-team league table and closer to safety

The two teams played to a one all draw in the first leg; Akiya Stanlus scored for Zoo Kericho before Gilbert Fiamenyo ensured the spoils are shared with a stoppage time equalizer.

In the last five outings, Zoo Kericho has won two, drawn one and lost two, latest win coming against Western Stima. As for Ingwe, the record after five games is one win, two draws and two defeats.

A win for the tea farmers will push them to the 10th position, depending with the number of goals they will score, while AFC Leopards will climb to 13th, a place higher than their current position.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Zoo Kericho: Nicholas Kipkirui has been directly involved in the team's ten goals after scoring six and creating four. His pace is terrorizing and he should not be given space. Another player, who can cause havoc is Bernard Odhiambo, he has assisted eight goals so far and scored three.

AFC Leopards: The last outing for Robinson Kamura ended with the defender making a blunder in a one all draw against Gor Mahia. He has a chance to redeem his image. For one to be recognized as a complete striker, he has no option but start scoring, Vincent Oburu should be aware of that.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Zoo: Vincent Misikhu, Johnstone Ligare, Kwizera Hamidu, Kipyegon Isaac, Otieno Dennis, Geofrey Gichana, Ongwae Andrew, Michael Madoya, Namasakha Danson, Bernard Odhiambo and Nicholas Kipkirui.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Musa Mude, Dennis Sikhayi, Robinson Kamura, Abdalla Salim, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majjid, Sammy Ndungu, Ray Omondi, Vincent Oburu and Alexis Kitenge.