Zoo Kericho coach bemoans giving away easy goals

Tanzanian import Fred Cosmos hit a brace as second half substitute Noach Abich added the third goal for the Dockers

Zoo Kericho coach Sammy Okoth has bemoaned conceding easy goals during the team's 3-0 defeat by Bandari on Sunday.

Speaking during post match interview, Okoth revealed that the final outcome of the game would have been different had they not conceded easy goals in the first half.

“We conceded two easy goals in the first half and hence we were forced to use a lot of energy as we struggled to fight back against the back drop of the hot weather condition which took its toll on my players.”

The coach bemoaned the absence of Harambee Stars call up and striker Nicholas Kipkirui, who missed the match after accumulating a total of five yellow cards.

“We missed the sublime skills of Nicholas Kipkirui. Kipkirui is a play maker, who can hold the ball to allow the defence press forward to collect lose balls.”

During the league match, Tanzanian import Fred Cosmos hit a brace as second half substitute Noach Abich added the third goal for the Dockers.

Zoo Kericho will host Nzoia Sugar at Kericho Green Stadium in their next match on September 24 (Sunday).