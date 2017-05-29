Zoo Kericho release two players by mutual consent

The promoted side have confirmed through their official page that William Obayi and Nixon Amalundu have left the club

Zoo Kericho have released two players ahead of the mid-transfer window.

The promoted side have confirmed through their official page that William Obayi and Nixon Amalundu have left by mutual consent. "We can confirm that William Obayi and Nixon Amalundu have left the club by mutual consent. We thank them for their service to the club and wish them the best in their future endeavours."

Zoo Kericho are placed 14th on the 18-team table after accumulating 13 points from same number of matches. The Kenyan Premier League took a break on Monday and will resume on June 17 with Zoo Kericho playing away to Kakamega Homeboyz on June 18 at Mumias Complex Stadium.