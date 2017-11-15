Zoo Kericho unleash squad to face Thika United

The tea farmers are aware that maximum points will put them to safety leaving the Milkmen and Western Stima in danger zone

Zoo Kericho has named a strong squad to tackle Thika United in a relegation battle on Wednesday.

The tea farmers are aware that maximum points will put them to safety leaving the Milkmen and Western Stima in the danger zone considering both have 35 points.

No surprises in the starting eleven, but Stanislaus Akiya and Selenga Mangili will start from the bench.

Zoo Kericho starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Johnston Ligare, Gideon Kibet, Dominic Ouma, Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Otieno, Geoffrey Gichana, Michael Madoya, Danson Namasakha, Nicholas Kipkirui and Bernard Odhiambo.

Subs: Samuel Koko, Stanislaus Akiya, Hillary Minishi, Kepha Ondati, Dennis Omondi, Ernest Kipkoech and Selenga Mangili.