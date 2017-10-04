Zoo, Nakumatt back to KPL back action after Court rescue

The tea farmers have a game at home against high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz, with the shoppers tackling Muhoroni Youth at Ruaraka grounds

Kenyan Premier League Limited has released new fixtures that includes Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC.

The duo had been initially suspended from KPL matches following a High Court ruling a fortnight ago that indicated the two were illegally taking part in the top tier league.

However, the Court of Appeal last Tuesday reinstated the Zoo and Nakumatt back to the league pending a full hearing on November 3

Currently, Nakumatt is placed in the 12th position with 31 points, two positions above Zoo Kericho who have 29 points after playing 25 games.

Another match will be between Kariobangi Sharks against AFC Leopards, Sony Sugar against Ulinzi Stars as well as Western Stima at home against Coast-based, Bandari.