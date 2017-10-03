Zoo, Nakumatt not off the hook yet

Kenyan Premier League obeyed the order and immediately reinstated Zoo and Nakumatt back to the league

Nakumatt FC and Zoo Kericho may not be off the hook yet with the full hearing of the case challenging their participating n the league set for November 3, 2017 at 9 am.

The two clubs were temporarily been suspended from the top tier league following a High Court ruling made by Justice John Mativo on September 21, 2017 order that the Kenyan Premier League reverts to a 16 club competition.

But on Tuesday, a three-judge bench comprising of Justice Phillip Waki, Justice William Ouko and Justice Minoti Kathurima ordered that the two clubs be temporarily be reinstated to the KPL awaiting a full ruling.

Football Kenya Federation has welcomed the Court of Appeal decision to reinstatement Nakumatt and Zoo Kericho FC to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with immediate effect.

“This ruling is not only for the players but also for the thousands of families whose livelihoods were threatened by the uncertainty of the High Court ruling, which also set us up for a possible FIFA ban,” said FKF boss, Nick Mwendwa in a statement.