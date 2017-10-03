Zoo Kericho, Nakumatt reinstated back to the league

The two clubs were scrapped off the league two weeks ago following a ruling by the High Court that cited their illegal promotion last season

Kenya’s Court of Appeal has overturned the earlier decision by the High Court and instead reinstated Zoo FC and Nakumatt FC back to the Kenyan Premier League.

The two clubs were scrapped off the league two weeks ago following a ruling by the High Court Judge, John Mativo on September 21 that KPL was illegally constituted.

Judge Mativa in his ruling found that the two clubs were illegally promoted to the league last season.

The High Court had taken issues with the illegal composition of the 18-club league when it directed that the league should be made up of 16 teams.

Former Football Kenya Federation President, Sam Nyamweya had challenged the league composition at the High Court and KPL obeyed the order by suspending the two clubs from the league.

But FKF appealed the decision and their prayers were granted by the Court of Appeal on Tuesday who gave Zoo and Nakumatt reprieve following a successful appeal.

The return of the two now throws the ball back to AFC Leopards and Mathare United courts as they struggle to stay afloat on the league.

The two clubs are currently striggling to scratch their ways up the danger zone as the league nears completion.