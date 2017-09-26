Zoo Kericho player scoops KPL player of the month

Madoya scooped the award on Tuesday after beating three other candidates including teammate Nicholas Kipkirui

Zoo FC midfielder Michael Madoya is the KPL player of the month for July.

Madoya scooped the award on Tuesday after beating three other candidates including teammate Nicholas Kipkirui.

The award though comes at a time that Zoo has since been suspended from Kenyan Premier League following a High Court ruling that recommended the league composition to have 16 teams and not 18.

Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK), organizers of the awards, have clarified that there is no contempt of awarding a player, who no longer participates in the league.

“This award is for the month of July and so we used July statistics. We had consulted our lawyer and we were advised that there is no contempt,” SJAK Vice-President, James Magayi told Goal.

Zoo and Nakumatt were removed from the league last week after former Football Kenya Federation president, Sam Nyamweya successfully challenged the league composition that saw two additional teams being promoted to the top tier last year.

Winner of the monthly awards walks home with 49 inch LG TV set, Sh100, 000 and a trophy.