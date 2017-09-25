Zverev: Everyone would want Federer as a coach

Should Roger Federer opt to move into coaching, Alexander Zverev is confident the Swiss would have plenty of job offers.

Alexander Zverev has no doubt every tennis player would want Roger Federer as their coach, but is unsure if that is what the future holds for the 19-time grand slam winner.

Zverev, 20, is one of the brightest prospects in men's tennis and won his first two ATP Masters 1000 titles this year, rising to a career high of fourth in the world rankings.

He teamed up with Federer, who returned from an injury-interrupted 2016 season to win two grand slams in 2017, as Team Europe claimed the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague.

The 36-year-old Swiss offered vocal support to his team-mates from the sidelines throughout the competition, which he ensured ended in victory by beating Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's final match.

Zverev is confident Federer would have no shortage of job offers should he look to move into coaching at the end of his illustrious career.

He told Omnisport: "I think when he has the desire to be coach, most of the players wouldn't say no to him and would welcome him.

"But I don't know if he's going to be a coach after his playing career ends."

One of the highlights of the Laver Cup came when Federer and long-time rival Rafael Nadal joined forces for a doubles match against Team World's Sam Querrey and Jack Sock.

With the two superstars seemingly in the latter stages of their careers, Zverev, who is targeting further silverware before the year is out, would relish grabbing a position of such stature when they opt to retire.

"I hope so. One day those two have to retire, which is unfortunate for all tennis fans. Let's see who is the best then," he said.

"It was a pretty decent year for me, but it's not over yet and I hope I can continue to play as good or even better.

"I have already won two Masters. I think that's a great success. I hope I can win some more titles. If I win [the ATP World Tour Finals] in London it will be my greatest achievement, but until now those two titles this year are my biggest success."