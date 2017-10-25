Zverev opts out of Next Gen to focus on World Tour Finals

World number five Alexander Zverev will play in the ATP World Tour Finals and miss the Next Gen Finals in Milan next month.

The Next Gen event will take place in Milan from November 7-11 and be contested by the hottest young prospects on Tour – with Zverev top of the rankings for those eligible.

However, after 52 wins after five titles in 2017, the 20-year-old has also confirmed his place in the tour's top end-of-season tournament in London.

To give himself the best chance at the O2 Arena the following week, Zverev has withdrawn from the Next Gen event – handing the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas a chance of qualifying.

"I have consulted with my team and, in order to best prepare for London, we have made the decision that it is best not to play the week before in Milan," he said.

"Therefore, sadly, I will be withdrawing from the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"However, I still plan on making an appearance at the beginning of the event to support the tournament and show my appreciation for my fans in Italy that were so supportive during my win in Rome earlier this year."

Zverev – the world number five – is the third-ranked player in the ATP World Tour Finals rankings, behind only Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.