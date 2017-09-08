Zvonareva through to last four in Dalian

Zarina Diyas is the highest seed remaining in the Dalian Women's Open, while Vera Zvonareva is also through to the last four.

Former world number two Vera Zvonareva continued her good form at the Dalian Women's Open, progressing to an all-Russian semi-final as top seed Duan Ying-ying was thrashed on Friday.

Zvonareva - who returned to action in New Haven last month after almost two years away from the game - beat Sabina Sharipova 6-3 6-2 to make the last four.

Next up for Zvonareva is a clash with compatriot Vitalia Diatchenko, who built on her victory over second seed Danka Kovinic with a straight-sets win over Zhang Kai-Lin.

Duan, the top seed in Dalian, saved a match point in her second-round match, but was comprehensively defeated in the quarter-finals, losing 6-2 6-1 to Kateryna Kozlova.

That leaves Zarina Diyas, Kozlova's semi-final opponent, as the highest seed left in the draw. Diyas beat Han Xinyun 6-2 7-6 (7-3).