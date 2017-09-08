Zvonareva through to last four in Dalian

Former world number two Vera Zvonareva continued her good form at the Dalian Women's Open, progressing to an all-Russian semi-final as top seed Duan Ying-ying was thrashed on Friday.
Zvonareva - who returned to action in New Haven last month after almost two years away from the game - beat Sabina Sharipova 6-3 6-2 to make the last four.
Next up for Zvonareva is a clash with compatriot Vitalia Diatchenko, who built on her victory over second seed Danka Kovinic with a straight-sets win over Zhang Kai-Lin.
Duan, the top seed in Dalian, saved a match point in her second-round match, but was comprehensively defeated in the quarter-finals, losing 6-2 6-1 to Kateryna Kozlova.
That leaves Zarina Diyas, Kozlova's semi-final opponent, as the highest seed left in the draw. Diyas beat Han Xinyun 6-2 7-6 (7-3).