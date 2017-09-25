Zvonareva ousts fourth seed Begu in Tashkent opener

Irina-Camelia Begu was seeded fourth for the Tashkent Open but was beaten in the first round by Vera Zvonareva.

Vera Zvonareva continued her impressive comeback on the WTA Tour by dispatching fourth seed Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the Tashkent Open.

Two-time grand slam singles finalist Zvonareva returned to main-draw action after almost two years out at the Dalian Women's Open this month, making it to the final before losing to Kateryna Kozlova.

The Russian came through qualifying in Uzbekistan and fought from a set down to beat Begu 2-6 6-2 6-4 and advance to the second round.

Next up for Zvonareva is Pauline Parmentier, the Frenchwoman comfortably seeing off Risa Ozaki 6-2 6-4 in under an hour and a half.

Marketa Vondrousova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded fifth and eighth respectively, progressed courtesy of straight-sets victories.

Only one Uzbek remains in the draw for the home crowd to support after Sabina Sharipova went down 6-1 6-3 to Stefanie Vogele and Akgul Amanmuradova was convincingly beaten by Kozlova 6-1 6-0.