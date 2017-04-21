5 of the Greatest Moments From Leicester City's Historic Debut Champions League Campaign

Going into their last 16 1st leg tie in Spain, Leicester were in horrendous form. Without a league goal in 2017, they had lost five games in a row and had been knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall.

For an hour at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, the game went with form, as Leicester were outplayed and would have been further than 2-0 behind had it not been for a string of fine saves by Kasper Schmeichel.

Claudio Ranieri rolled the dice and brought on Demarai Gray for Ahmed Musa. The change seemed to spark City into life and scored the all-important away goal through Jamie Vardy. News followed the next day that Ranieri had been sacked, though, many believe before the time had come to make the decision to change things.