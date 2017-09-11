5 things... Bundesliga welcomes first female referee

Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee to take charge of a game in one of Europe's top five leagues, overseeing Hertha Berlin's draw with Werder Bremen.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more