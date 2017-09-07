5 things... PSG's big three take centre stage
Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani scored 95 league goals for their respective clubs last season. The Parisiens managed 83 in the league as a club.
Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani scored 95 league goals for their respective clubs last season. The Parisiens managed 83 in the league as a club.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more