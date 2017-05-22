5 Things... Real win 33rd title
Real Madrid won La Liga for the first time since 2012 - when Jose Mourinho was their head coach - and their 33rd overall.
Real Madrid won La Liga for the first time since 2012 - when Jose Mourinho was their head coach - and their 33rd overall.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
1,098/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,865 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
399/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,731 Prizes | Starts
NBA $4K Guaranteed [$400 to 1st]
274/909 Entries | £4 Entry
£2,985 Prizes | Starts