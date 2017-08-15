Aguero's title-winning goal best moment in Premier League History - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola reflected on 25 years of the Premier League and believes the best moment from the historic league was Aguero's last minute title-winning goal against QPR.
Pep Guardiola reflected on 25 years of the Premier League and believes the best moment from the historic league was Aguero's last minute title-winning goal against QPR.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more