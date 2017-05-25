Ajax 0-2 Manchester United in words and numbers
The key stats and reaction as Manchester United clinched the Europa League title by beating Dutch giants Ajax.
The key stats and reaction as Manchester United clinched the Europa League title by beating Dutch giants Ajax.
MLB $4.5K Guaranteed [$450 to 1st]
78/1,023 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,369 Prizes | Starts
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,033/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
25/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts