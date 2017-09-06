Ajax couldn't resist Spurs' spending power over Davinson Sanchez
Edwin Van Der Sar admitted it was difficult for Ajax to turn down a deal for Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham, but does feel the defender should have stayed at Ajax longer.
