Ajax miss chance to close in on summit

Ajax missed the chance to close the gap on Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord as they were held to a 1-1 draw by ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more