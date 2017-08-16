Alexander-Arnold courageous for taking free-kick - Klopp
Jurgen Klopp admits Trent Alexander has a lot to learn defensively, but praised the 18-year-old's courage for taking the free-kick in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Hoffenheim.
