Allegri and Chiellini remain upbeat despite Spurs defeat
Juventus boss Massimilano Allegri admits that even though his team didn't perform well against Tottenham, it's ok to have an off-day sometimes
Juventus boss Massimilano Allegri admits that even though his team didn't perform well against Tottenham, it's ok to have an off-day sometimes
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more